Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 2,485 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. 16,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

