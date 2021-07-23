Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 122,309 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.73. 2,801,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

