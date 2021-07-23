Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

