Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Trading 292.3% Higher

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) shares traded up 292.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Aker Offshore Wind AS in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aker Offshore Wind AS in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

