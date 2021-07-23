Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.07% of Alamo Group worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

