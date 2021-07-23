Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $117,912.19 and approximately $20.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.03 or 1.00167009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

