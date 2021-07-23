Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $104,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $194.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.