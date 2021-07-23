Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Trimmed by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,767,482 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.6% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $610,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

