Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 619,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 403,009 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,810,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,998,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 404,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,784,000 after buying an additional 255,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.34. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

