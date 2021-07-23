Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE AQN opened at C$19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.