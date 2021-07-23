Algorand (ALGO) Hits One Day Volume of $58.37 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $58.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00239159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00033452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,612,678,324 coins and its circulating supply is 3,133,241,211 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.