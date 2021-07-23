Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 586,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,020,098. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

