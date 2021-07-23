Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

ALLE traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.10. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Allegion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Allegion by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

