Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.93% of Alliance Data Systems worth $51,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 435.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 177,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,114. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

