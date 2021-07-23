Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATST stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,014 ($13.25). 153,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.44. Alliance Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 768.99 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018.68 ($13.31). The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

