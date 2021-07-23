AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Up 31.9% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $327,395.01 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.