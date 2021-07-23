ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0055

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $53,767.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00872519 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

