Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $32,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $184.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

