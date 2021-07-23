Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.11 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $1,470.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00099996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00140632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,158.08 or 0.99918423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.