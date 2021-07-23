Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $62.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,503.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,670.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

