Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $83.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,750.39. 55,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,670.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

