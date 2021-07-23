Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $75.97 on Friday, hitting $2,742.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,670.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

