Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $73.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,641.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,430.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

