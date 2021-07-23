Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kensico Capital Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $37.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,606.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,430.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

