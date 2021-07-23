Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $73,724.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00142663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.82 or 0.99474675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

