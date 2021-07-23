Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.27

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and traded as low as $20.71. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 5,881 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

