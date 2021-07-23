Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 10,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00.
AYX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
