Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 10,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00.

AYX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.