Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
AIMC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $68.07.
In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.
