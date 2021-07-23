Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

AIMC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

