Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.46 EPS.

AIMC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

