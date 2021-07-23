Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

