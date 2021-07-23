Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $54,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

