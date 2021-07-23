Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

