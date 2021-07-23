Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.47 Million in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 4.72% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $7,247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

