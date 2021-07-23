Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.53 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

