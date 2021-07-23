Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.72% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSPE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSPE. DA Davidson began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.