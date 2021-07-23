Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.72% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSPE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
