Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.09% of Consonance-HFW Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHFW. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

