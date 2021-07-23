Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $52.97 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

