Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 440,000 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

