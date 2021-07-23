Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 93,093 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.