Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 610,945 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,945 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.42% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $16,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

IPOD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

