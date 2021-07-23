Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 365,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,511,718 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $5.74.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 123,700 shares of company stock worth $1,067,553 over the last 90 days.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.