Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,649.42. The company had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,417.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

