Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,628.80. 27,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,417.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

