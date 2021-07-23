Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Ambarella reported sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.18. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

