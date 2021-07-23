Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.66 million and $662,803.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 762,247,288 coins and its circulating supply is 213,014,074 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.