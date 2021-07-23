AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,596.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $42,596.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

