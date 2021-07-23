American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.