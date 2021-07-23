American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

