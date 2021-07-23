American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities accounts for 1.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of American Campus Communities worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,565,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,032. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

