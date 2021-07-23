American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $175.40. 311,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

